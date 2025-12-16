Fuel prices stay steady: Here's what you need to know

What's the deal with city-wise prices?

If you're filling up in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62.

Mumbai folks pay a bit more—₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel—while Hyderabad tops the chart with petrol at ₹107.46 and diesel at ₹95.70 per liter.

These prices have barely budged since May 2022, thanks to earlier tax cuts meant to ease costs.