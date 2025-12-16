Fuel prices stay steady: Here's what you need to know
No surprises at the pump today—petrol and diesel prices haven't changed.
Oil companies update these rates every morning at 6am keeping an eye on global oil trends and currency shifts so you always get the latest numbers.
What's the deal with city-wise prices?
If you're filling up in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62.
Mumbai folks pay a bit more—₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel—while Hyderabad tops the chart with petrol at ₹107.46 and diesel at ₹95.70 per liter.
These prices have barely budged since May 2022, thanks to earlier tax cuts meant to ease costs.
Why do fuel prices change anyway?
India imports most of its crude oil, so global market swings and currency rates play a huge role in what you pay here.
Local taxes and refining costs also mean prices can look pretty different from one city to another.