Mahalaxmi Racecourse set to become Mumbai's own Central Park
Big news for Mumbai—Mahalaxmi Racecourse is getting a major makeover into India's largest central park.
The new "Central Park" will cover 295 acres, blending the old race track and stables with fresh spaces like an amphitheater, gardens, and a convention center.
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says the idea is to give Mumbaikars a huge green hangout right in the city.
Underground sports hub and easy access planned
The project isn't just about greenery—a massive underground sports complex with Olympic-level courts, a velodrome, and parking for 5,000 cars is coming too.
There'll be better connectivity with an underpass linking key roads and direct access to Metro 3 at Nehru Centre.
Designed by architect Hafeez Contractor and led by BMC, the park aims to be super accessible for everyone across Mumbai.