Mahalaxmi Racecourse set to become Mumbai's own Central Park

Underground sports hub and easy access planned

The project isn't just about greenery—a massive underground sports complex with Olympic-level courts, a velodrome, and parking for 5,000 cars is coming too.

There'll be better connectivity with an underpass linking key roads and direct access to Metro 3 at Nehru Centre.

Designed by architect Hafeez Contractor and led by BMC, the park aims to be super accessible for everyone across Mumbai.