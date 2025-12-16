Opposition parties worry electoral roll update could help BJP in 2026
India's opposition parties are raising alarms over a major update to voter lists—called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)—happening right now across nine states and three Union Territories.
They claim this move, which was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, unfairly targets Muslims as "illegal immigrants" and could give the ruling BJP an edge in the 2026 elections.
The revision will wrap up with final lists expected in February 2026.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just paperwork—it could seriously impact who gets to vote, especially in key states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
The opposition points out that a similar revision in Bihar earlier this year led to millions of names being deleted from voter rolls.
With deadlines for draft lists coming up this month, many fear that genuine voters might be left out, while political tensions rise ahead of big elections.