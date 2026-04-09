Delhi fuel crunch pushes migrant families back to villages
Delhi is in the middle of a tough fuel crunch, and food prices are soaring, thanks to global tensions.
For many migrant workers, cooking gas now costs a staggering 4,500 rupees on the black market.
With supplies running low and daily life getting harder, lots of families are packing up and heading back to their villages.
Delhi street vendors and eateries close
The crisis is hitting Delhi's informal food sector hard: street vendors and small eateries that students and workers rely on are shutting shop as costs double.
Construction workers like Sarfaraz say they just can't afford meals anymore.
Even restaurant owners are being forced to cut menus or go back to old-school cooking methods.
All this highlights how urgently Delhi needs support to protect jobs and keep its economy steady.