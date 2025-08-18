Next Article
Delhi girl trafficked, forced to marry, sexually assaulted
A 13-year-old girl from Delhi was trafficked to Uttar Pradesh after running away from home following a fight with her father.
She was forced into marriage with a 40-year-old man in Shamli, after two men forged her Aadhar card to make her seem like an adult.
Four days after the wedding, she faced sexual assault by her husband.
Police suspect other minors may have been targeted similarly
About a month later, the girl's family received a missed call, which provided a clue to the police—though a wrong digit initially delayed help.
Once found in Shamli, she was rescued and the accused were arrested under laws against trafficking, exploitation, forgery, and child sexual abuse.
Police are now checking if other vulnerable minors have been targeted in similar ways.