Delhi girl trafficked, forced to marry, sexually assaulted
India
Aug 18, 2025

A 13-year-old girl from Delhi was trafficked to Uttar Pradesh after running away from home following a fight with her father.

She was forced into marriage with a 40-year-old man in Shamli, after two men forged her Aadhar card to make her seem like an adult.

Four days after the wedding, she faced sexual assault by her husband.