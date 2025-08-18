Hyderabad's nightlife to get a major boost by 2031

What's in it for you?

This move could open up 2.1-2.4 lakh new jobs in hospitality, retail, entertainment, and transport—great news if you're job-hunting or love the buzz of city life.

Women's safety is getting extra attention too with more police patrols at night.

The plan starts with weekend pilots in non-alcoholic zones and will expand to include alcohol-serving areas within a year.

Plus, smoother permits and better late-night rides mean going out (and getting home) just got easier.