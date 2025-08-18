Hyderabad's nightlife to get a major boost by 2031
Big plans are brewing in Hyderabad: the city's night-time economy is set to jump from ₹8,500 crore in 2025 to over ₹26,000 crore by 2031.
Telangana's government is rolling out late-night metro and bus services (till 2am!) and creating special nightlife zones in hotspots like Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Tank Bund, and Charminar—all aiming for a lively after-dark scene.
What's in it for you?
This move could open up 2.1-2.4 lakh new jobs in hospitality, retail, entertainment, and transport—great news if you're job-hunting or love the buzz of city life.
Women's safety is getting extra attention too with more police patrols at night.
The plan starts with weekend pilots in non-alcoholic zones and will expand to include alcohol-serving areas within a year.
Plus, smoother permits and better late-night rides mean going out (and getting home) just got easier.