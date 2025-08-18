India's Tejas jets to carry SCALP missiles, boosting airstrike range
India's homegrown Tejas Mk1A and Mk2 fighter jets will soon carry the SCALP-EG cruise missile, which can hit targets over 560km away and packs a hefty 450kg warhead.
This move follows the missile's success with Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor, giving the Indian Air Force (IAF) more reach against tough targets.
SCALP missile flies low and stealthily
This missile flies low and stealthy using GPS, terrain mapping, and an infrared seeker—making it tricky for defenses like Pakistan's HQ-9 to spot or stop.
Its powerful warhead is designed for precision strikes on critical targets.
To make it work on Tejas jets, India needs to upgrade their avionics and radar systems.
Only Rafale jets carried SCALP missiles before
Until now, only Rafales had these missiles. Adding them to over 400 planned Tejas jets means India's air force gets more flexibility and firepower—especially important as regional threats grow.
It also shows how local tech is stepping up to boost national defense in recent years.