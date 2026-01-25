Delhi government announces Republic Day remission for over 2,000 prisoners

Why does it matter?

The remission applies to prisoners sentenced by Delhi courts and in jail as of January 26.

Older women inmates get extra days off their sentences, and male prisoners plus those on parole or furlough can also qualify—if they've had no misconduct this past year.

However, people convicted of serious crimes like under the NDPS or POCSO Acts aren't included.

This move highlights a push for second chances and rehabilitation in the justice system.