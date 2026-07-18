Delhi government considers making rainwater harvesting mandatory for new borewells
The Delhi government is thinking about making rainwater harvesting a must if you want to dig a new borewell.
The idea is to fight the city's shrinking groundwater levels: right now, Delhi is using up way more water than it can naturally replace.
Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma explained that people may have to set up systems to collect rain from rooftops and paved areas, sending it back underground.
Delhi borewell proposal part of reforms
This proposal is just one part of bigger plans. The government has already sealed thousands of illegal borewells and is busy restoring or building hundreds of rainwater harvesting systems on public properties.
Other ideas, like making water meters mandatory and regularizing unauthorized borewells, are also on the table, but nothing's final yet.