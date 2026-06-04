Delhi government orders safety inspections after Malviya Nagar hotel fire
After a deadly hotel fire in Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, the Delhi government is cracking down on safety.
They are sending teams to inspect guest houses and B&Bs across the city to make sure rules around fire safety, building codes, and power supplies are actually being followed.
Malviya Nagar inspections target 18 properties
Eighteen properties in Malviya Nagar have been identified for inspection, and if inspectors find serious problems, those places could be sealed.
There are around 702 registered B&Bs in Delhi: officials want to be sure everyone is sticking to their licenses.
The investigation into the fire has already found possible safety violations, so licenses issued during the previous AAP government are also under review.
All these efforts aim to prevent another tragedy like this one.