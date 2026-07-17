Delhi government proposes EV freight system to tackle winter pollution
Delhi's government is proposing an electric vehicle (EV) freight system to tackle the city's winter pollution, which spikes because of diesel trucks.
Right now, when air quality gets bad, diesel trucks are banned from entering Delhi, causing supply chain headaches.
The new plan aims to keep goods moving while cutting emissions.
EV logistics hubs proposed around Delhi
Five logistics hubs are proposed around Delhi: Sonipat, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Greater Noida.
Diesel trucks will drop off cargo at these hubs, where EVs will take over for final deliveries.
Each hub will have charging stations and parking for EVs.
With about 17,000 diesel trucks entering Delhi daily (and causing about 23% of transport-related pollution), this shift could make a big difference.
The pilot starts November 2026; a study indicates a full shift to electric trucks could bring tailpipe PM 2.5 emissions down to zero by 2035, and the long-term objective is for only zero-emission freight vehicles to enter Delhi.