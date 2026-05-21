Delhi government resumes issuing new ration cards after 13-year pause

Audit removes over 770,000 PDS names

A recent audit found over 770,000 people on the PDS list who shouldn't have been there, like folks over the income limit, inactive users, or even some who had passed away.

Removing them has opened up spots for new applicants.

Plus, with fresh rules in place, think biometric checks at fair-price shops and a higher income cap (now ₹120,000), the process is designed to be fairer and more transparent.

As Gupta puts it, these changes are all about making sure "This is not merely an administrative reform. It is our commitment to ensuring food security and a life of dignity for every needy family in Delhi,"