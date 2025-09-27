Next Article
Delhi HC: Mockery of Gaurav Bhatia in shorts was satire
India
The Delhi High Court just decided that about 25 social media posts poking fun at BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia—after he was accidentally filmed wearing shorts on TV—are satire, not defamation.
Justice Amit Bansal said these posts might look harsh but are really just exaggerated jokes, reminding everyone that public figures should expect a bit of humor at their expense.
Court also told users to remove sexually explicit comments
The court also told some users to remove sexually explicit comments about Bhatia, making it clear that dignity can't be attacked in the name of free speech.
Justice Bansal pointed out that while public figures get more attention online, they also have more ways to respond.