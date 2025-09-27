Delhi HC: Mockery of Gaurav Bhatia in shorts was satire India Sep 27, 2025

The Delhi High Court just decided that about 25 social media posts poking fun at BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia—after he was accidentally filmed wearing shorts on TV—are satire, not defamation.

Justice Amit Bansal said these posts might look harsh but are really just exaggerated jokes, reminding everyone that public figures should expect a bit of humor at their expense.