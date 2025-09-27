Centre reappoints R Venkataramani as Attorney General for 2 years

AG's journey so far

Venkataramani, born in Puducherry in 1950, kicked off his legal career back in 1977 and moved up to the Supreme Court by 1979.

Known for his work in constitutional law and human rights, he's represented both the central government and states in big cases.

His experience also includes serving on the Law Commission in 2010, making him a familiar name when it comes to legal advice for public policy.