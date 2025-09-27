Centre reappoints R Venkataramani as Attorney General for 2 years
R Venkataramani is set to continue as India's top legal advisor for two more years, starting October 1, 2025.
The law ministry confirmed his reappointment just before his current term wraps up on September 30.
As the official note put it, "The President is pleased to reappoint Shri R Venkataramani...for a further period of two years."
He's been in this role since October 2022.
AG's journey so far
Venkataramani, born in Puducherry in 1950, kicked off his legal career back in 1977 and moved up to the Supreme Court by 1979.
Known for his work in constitutional law and human rights, he's represented both the central government and states in big cases.
His experience also includes serving on the Law Commission in 2010, making him a familiar name when it comes to legal advice for public policy.