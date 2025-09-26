Bareilly: Protest against Muhammad postponed; clashes break out

Tensions over religious expression

This incident highlights ongoing tensions over religious expression in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior officials stepped in to restore calm, while Raza insisted the protest wasn't canceled and aimed only to submit a peaceful memorandum to the President.

The controversy began earlier this month when police removed similar posters during a Barawafat procession in Kanpur, sparking protests across multiple states.

Political leaders have weighed in—some defending the campaign as peaceful faith expression, others blaming rival parties for stirring trouble—showing just how tricky it is to balance free speech and communal harmony right now.