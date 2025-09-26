Kolkata-Gurugram: Urban growth vs. extreme weather
Kolkata just saw its heaviest rainfall in 40 years, leading to severe floods and at least 10 lives lost.
At the same time, Gurugram's roads turned into rivers after intense monsoon rain, causing massive traffic jams.
Both cities' struggles show how quickly-growing urban areas are not keeping up with extreme weather.
In Kolkata, old drainage systems couldn't handle the downpour
Kolkata's old drainage systems couldn't handle the downpour, and poor coordination made things worse—highlighting gaps in city planning and climate readiness.
In Gurugram, rapid construction has left little space for water to drain, so even a few hours of rain led to flooded neighborhoods and commuters stuck for hours.
Despite ongoing fixes, both cities are still vulnerable when heavy rains hit.
As Indian cities grow fast, these events remind us
As Indian cities grow fast, these events remind us that better planning and climate resilience aren't just buzzwords—they're urgently needed if we want our cities to cope with tomorrow's storms.