Kolkata-Gurugram: Urban growth vs. extreme weather

Kolkata's old drainage systems couldn't handle the downpour, and poor coordination made things worse—highlighting gaps in city planning and climate readiness.

In Gurugram, rapid construction has left little space for water to drain, so even a few hours of rain led to flooded neighborhoods and commuters stuck for hours.

Despite ongoing fixes, both cities are still vulnerable when heavy rains hit.