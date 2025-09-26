PM to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, Metro-3 final phase

Modi to also launch Metro-3 line

Modi will also kick off the last piece of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 line, linking Acharya Atre Road with Cuffe Parade, plus start Phase I of Metro Line-2B from Mandale to Chembur—making east-west commutes way easier.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has suggested naming the airport after social activist D B Patil, and there are plans to transfer unused land in Dahisar for public projects.

All these moves are part of a bigger push to cut congestion and upgrade Mumbai's infrastructure.