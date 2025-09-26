PM to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, Metro-3 final phase
Big news for Mumbai commuters: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the final phase of Metro-3, along with key stretches of the city's metro expansion, on October 8 and 9, 2024.
The new airport aims to handle up to 20 million passengers a year in its first phase, promising smoother travel in and out of the city.
Modi to also launch Metro-3 line
Modi will also kick off the last piece of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 line, linking Acharya Atre Road with Cuffe Parade, plus start Phase I of Metro Line-2B from Mandale to Chembur—making east-west commutes way easier.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has suggested naming the airport after social activist D B Patil, and there are plans to transfer unused land in Dahisar for public projects.
All these moves are part of a bigger push to cut congestion and upgrade Mumbai's infrastructure.