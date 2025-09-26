Supreme Court to hear petitions against online gaming law

What does this law mean for online gaming?

This law bans all online money games—no matter if they're skill-based or just luck—though e-sports are still allowed.

Breaking the rules could mean up to three years in jail or a ₹1 crore fine, and even promoters or influencers can be penalized with up to two years in jail and a ₹50 lakh fine.

Banks aren't allowed to process payments for these games either.

The big questions: Does Parliament have the power to make this law? And does it go too far by ignoring rights like free speech and personal liberty?

The outcome could shape how online gaming works in India.