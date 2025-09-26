Next Article
Maharashtra: Schools, colleges shut in Nanded, Latur due to rain
India
With heavy rain warnings in place, all schools and colleges in Nanded and Latur are getting a day off this Saturday.
Authorities want everyone safe, since rivers are rising and irrigation projects are already full.
The weather department says to expect more torrential rain, so the closure is just a precaution.
Maharashtra Civil Services exam rescheduled
The Maharashtra Civil Services Preliminary Exam, which was supposed to happen on September 28, has been pushed to November 9, 2025 because of the weather.
If you're registered, you've got some extra prep time—just be sure to check the updated schedule!