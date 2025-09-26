Delhi's water bill late fee waiver: What you need to know
Delhi is giving a big break to anyone behind on their water bills: the government is waiving late payment surcharges for homes and government buildings.
With 91% of the city's ₹87,589 crore in unpaid dues coming from these surcharges, this move could help a lot of people catch up.
The scheme kicks off around Diwali or Karwa Chauth and runs through March 31, 2026.
Waiver in 2 phases
The waiver rolls out in two phases: pay your bill by January 31, 2026 and all late fees are wiped clean; pay between February 1 and March 31, 2026 and you get a 70% cut on those surcharges.
But heads up—everyone still needs to pay the original bill amount.
To help out, the Delhi Jal Board is setting up camps to walk people through their dues and has dropped the surcharge interest rate from 5% to just 2% per billing cycle.