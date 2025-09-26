Delhi's water bill late fee waiver: What you need to know

Waiver in 2 phases

The waiver rolls out in two phases: pay your bill by January 31, 2026 and all late fees are wiped clean; pay between February 1 and March 31, 2026 and you get a 70% cut on those surcharges.

But heads up—everyone still needs to pay the original bill amount.

To help out, the Delhi Jal Board is setting up camps to walk people through their dues and has dropped the surcharge interest rate from 5% to just 2% per billing cycle.