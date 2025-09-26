UP: Man shoots at cops while fleeing acid attack scene

Both suspects in judicial custody

Tiwari was arrested late Thursday night after a police barricade near Kalyanpur village.

When officers tried to stop him, he reportedly fired at them—police shot back and injured his legs before arresting him.

They recovered a pistol and the scooter used in the crime.

Another suspect, Jahanvi (also known as Archana), was also arrested for allegedly manipulating Tiwari into carrying out the attack by creating multiple online identities to manipulate Tiwari.

Both are now in judicial custody as investigations continue.