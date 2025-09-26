UP: Man shoots at cops while fleeing acid attack scene
A 22-year-old school teacher in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked with acid while heading home from work on September 23, 2025.
The accused, Nishu Tiwari (30), allegedly threw acid on her near Dehpa village, leaving her with burns on her face.
She is currently being treated at the district hospital.
Both suspects in judicial custody
Tiwari was arrested late Thursday night after a police barricade near Kalyanpur village.
When officers tried to stop him, he reportedly fired at them—police shot back and injured his legs before arresting him.
They recovered a pistol and the scooter used in the crime.
Another suspect, Jahanvi (also known as Archana), was also arrested for allegedly manipulating Tiwari into carrying out the attack by creating multiple online identities to manipulate Tiwari.
Both are now in judicial custody as investigations continue.