WB minister questioned for 2nd day in teachers' recruitment scam
India
West Bengal Correctional Services Minister Chandranath Sinha spent a second day being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about his role in a teachers' recruitment scam.
Investigators focused on his financial dealings and possible links to the alleged hiring irregularities.
I have cooperated with the ED officers: Sinha
A court turned down the ED's request to take Sinha into custody but told him to cooperate fully.
After leaving the ED office on Friday evening, Sinha said, "I have cooperated with the ED officers. I am quite hopeful that this Durga Puja will remove all the doubts and bring forth the truth."