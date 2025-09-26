Burglars loot senior IPS officer's empty Lucknow house
A break-in was reported at the locked Lucknow house of senior IPS officer Yamuna Prasad on September 23.
When his relative who maintains the property, Asit Siddharth, checked the Vikas Nagar residence, he found a window grill cut open and cupboards ransacked.
The burglars took off with ₹50,000 cash, 10 silver coins, three wristwatches, two wall clocks, some gift items, two silver glasses with matching bowls, and three bathroom taps.
Police have filed an FIR based on Siddharth's complaint and are treating the case as a priority. Officers are scanning CCTV footage from around the area and gathering evidence to track down those responsible.
So far there haven't been any arrests.
Prasad is currently serving as Noida's Deputy Commissioner of Police and is known for exposing the 2021 luxury ambulance scam involving gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari.