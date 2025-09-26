Kanpur hotter than Dubai; Lucknow records 36.3degC

Monsoon withdrawal and lightning warning

Monsoon withdrawal started in western Rajasthan earlier this month and has now reached UP, leaving the state with a 6% rainfall deficit since June—eastern UP got hit hardest with a 16% shortfall, while western parts actually had extra rain.

As weather patterns shift, the IMD is warning about possible thunderstorms with lightning in some areas, so folks are being asked to stay alert during this unpredictable transition.