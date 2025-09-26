Next Article
Kanpur hotter than Dubai; Lucknow records 36.3degC
India
With the southwest monsoon pulling back from Uttar Pradesh, temperatures are climbing fast.
Kanpur hit a scorching 38.2°C on Friday, and Lucknow wasn't far behind at 36.3°C—both hotter than usual for late September 2025.
Basti and Sultanpur also saw highs around 38°C, making it feel more like summer than early autumn.
Monsoon withdrawal and lightning warning
Monsoon withdrawal started in western Rajasthan earlier this month and has now reached UP, leaving the state with a 6% rainfall deficit since June—eastern UP got hit hardest with a 16% shortfall, while western parts actually had extra rain.
As weather patterns shift, the IMD is warning about possible thunderstorms with lightning in some areas, so folks are being asked to stay alert during this unpredictable transition.