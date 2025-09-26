AFSPA extended in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh

AFSPA's status in other northeastern states

In Nagaland, AFSPA will now cover nine districts (like Dimapur and Mon), plus parts of five more.

Over in Arunachal Pradesh, it's active in Tirap, Changlang, Longding districts and some areas of Namsai district.

Since 1958, AFSPA has given security forces extra powers to handle unrest or insurgency—like making arrests without warrants—in regions called "disturbed areas."

The extension comes amid ongoing security concerns in these northeastern states.