Ladakh protests: Kargil war veteran dies, ex-servicemen demand justice
A 46-year-old Kargil War veteran, Tsewang Tharchin, lost his life during violent protests in Leh on September 24, 2025.
The unrest began after a hunger strike demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule protection for Ladakh turned into clashes with police, leaving Tharchin and three others dead and over 70 people injured.
Tharchin's death sparks outrage
Tharchin's death has sparked grief and calls for justice from locals and ex-servicemen.
The protests drew around 5,000 people—many more than usual—and led to damage at the local council office.
Well-known activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act after being named as an accused in the FIR filed in connection with the violence.
Tharchin's legacy as a soldier now highlights Ladakh's ongoing struggle for recognition and rights.