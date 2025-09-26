Ladakh protests: Kargil war veteran dies, ex-servicemen demand justice

Tharchin's death sparks outrage

Tharchin's death has sparked grief and calls for justice from locals and ex-servicemen.

The protests drew around 5,000 people—many more than usual—and led to damage at the local council office.

Well-known activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act after being named as an accused in the FIR filed in connection with the violence.

Tharchin's legacy as a soldier now highlights Ladakh's ongoing struggle for recognition and rights.