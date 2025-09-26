Ladakh protests for statehood turn deadly, 4 killed, 70 injured

Internet suspended, curfew imposed in Leh

This violence is rooted in long-standing frustrations since Ladakh became a union territory in 2019, with many locals worried about jobs and losing their unique culture.

In response, authorities have imposed a curfew and cut internet access in Leh.

At least 40 people—including Wangchuk—were arrested on September 26.

With major shutdowns across the region and talks expected in October, what happens next could shape Ladakh's future rights and stability.