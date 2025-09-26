Ladakh protests for statehood turn deadly, 4 killed, 70 injured
What started as a peaceful protest in Leh on September 24 for Ladakh's statehood and tribal protections turned tragic—four people lost their lives and at least 70 were injured after clashes broke out.
The unrest followed activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, which had small crowds until the day of violence, when a large procession occurred.
Things escalated when protesters attacked the BJP office and police vehicles, leading to tear gas from police.
Internet suspended, curfew imposed in Leh
This violence is rooted in long-standing frustrations since Ladakh became a union territory in 2019, with many locals worried about jobs and losing their unique culture.
In response, authorities have imposed a curfew and cut internet access in Leh.
At least 40 people—including Wangchuk—were arrested on September 26.
With major shutdowns across the region and talks expected in October, what happens next could shape Ladakh's future rights and stability.