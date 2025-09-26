Why men entering Delhi Metro's women-only coach keeps sparking debate
A recent viral video shows Ananya Yadav calling out men who entered the Delhi Metro's women-only coach—despite clear rules and a fine.
The clip has reignited conversations about why these violations keep happening and whether enough is being done to make public transport genuinely safe for women.
Men caught breaking the rule in past year
Even with regular checks and fines, many men were caught breaking this rule in the past year.
While DMRC teams and CISF squads are trying everything from surprise checks to social media reminders, many online support tougher enforcement to make women feel comfortable on their daily commutes.
Yadav's video struck a chord—many online support tougher enforcement, while some admit they've accidentally entered the wrong coach.
At its core, the debate highlights how important it is to respect spaces meant for women and ensure everyone feels comfortable using public transport.