Bank holiday on Saturday: Check what works, what doesn't
On Saturday, September 27, 2025, banks across India will be closed because it's the fourth Saturday of the month—a regular RBI-mandated holiday.
Only the 1st, 3rd, and (if any) 5th Saturdays are working days for banks; second and fourth Saturdays are always off, along with Sundays.
Online banking will work
You won't be able to visit a branch for things like cash deposits over ATM limits or paperwork.
But don't worry—online banking, UPI apps like Google Pay and PhonePe, ATMs, and mobile banking will all work as usual.
Other upcoming bank holidays in September
If you're in states like West Bengal, Assam, or Tripura, banks will also close on September 29 for Durga Puja.
More states—including Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand—will see closures on September 30.
So if you need in-person banking soon, plan around these dates!