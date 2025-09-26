Bank holiday on Saturday: Check what works, what doesn't India Sep 26, 2025

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, banks across India will be closed because it's the fourth Saturday of the month—a regular RBI-mandated holiday.

Only the 1st, 3rd, and (if any) 5th Saturdays are working days for banks; second and fourth Saturdays are always off, along with Sundays.