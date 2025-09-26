No lawyers can defend people accused in Zubeen Garg's death

Meanwhile, political tensions are rising

Assam's CID has summoned those linked to the case, giving them 10 days to show up as part of their ongoing investigation.

Police raids at homes—including Mahanta's—have led to clashes and six arrests so far.

Meanwhile, political tensions are rising: the Assam Jatiya Parishad is accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of interfering in the probe after photos surfaced showing him with Mahanta, despite his earlier denial of any connection.

Calls for accountability around Garg's death are only getting louder.