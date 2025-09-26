No lawyers can defend people accused in Zubeen Garg's death
After the sudden death of singer-composer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, things have gotten tense back home.
The All Assam Lawyers's Association has urged the members of the legal fraternity not to represent persons accused in the case of the death of iconic singer-composer Zubeen Garg, citing public unrest and lingering questions about what really happened.
FIRs have already been filed against several people, including event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma.
Assam's CID has summoned those linked to the case, giving them 10 days to show up as part of their ongoing investigation.
Police raids at homes—including Mahanta's—have led to clashes and six arrests so far.
Meanwhile, political tensions are rising: the Assam Jatiya Parishad is accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of interfering in the probe after photos surfaced showing him with Mahanta, despite his earlier denial of any connection.
Calls for accountability around Garg's death are only getting louder.