Chhattisgarh: 4 Naxals, including 2 wanted criminals, arrested

Two militia members were also held

Kunjam, a key Maoist divisional committee member wanted for crimes like murder and attacks on police, was picked up from Polampalli forests (₹8 lakh bounty).

Veko, who led a local Maoist unit behind IED blasts and assaults on cops, was nabbed from Darmer village (₹1 lakh reward).

Two militia members were also held; their questioning led police to six hidden guns meant for Maoist fighters.

These arrests are considered significant in the ongoing efforts to address Maoist violence in Bijapur.