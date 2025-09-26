Chhattisgarh: 4 Naxals, including 2 wanted criminals, arrested
Four Naxals were caught this week in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district during a joint security operation.
Among them are Mallesh Kunjam and Anil Veko—both wanted by police and together carrying rewards worth ₹9 lakh.
The arrests are part of ongoing efforts to tackle violent Maoist activities in the region.
Two militia members were also held
Kunjam, a key Maoist divisional committee member wanted for crimes like murder and attacks on police, was picked up from Polampalli forests (₹8 lakh bounty).
Veko, who led a local Maoist unit behind IED blasts and assaults on cops, was nabbed from Darmer village (₹1 lakh reward).
Two militia members were also held; their questioning led police to six hidden guns meant for Maoist fighters.
These arrests are considered significant in the ongoing efforts to address Maoist violence in Bijapur.