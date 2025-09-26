Ladakh protests: Sonam Wangchuk's arrest sparks outrage, LAB condemns
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on September 25, 2025, just days after protests in Ladakh turned violent, leaving four dead and over 90 injured.
The Leh Apex Body (LAB)—which leads the push for statehood and special protections—condemned his arrest and criticized attempts to portray the movement as anti-national.
Arrest risks deepening distrust in region demanding more rights
Wangchuk's arrest has become a flashpoint for young people frustrated by the lack of political recognition and job opportunities in Ladakh.
LAB leaders say the government is unfairly calling their movement "anti-national" and are refusing to meet with officials until after the victims' funerals.
The crackdown risks deepening distrust in a region already demanding more rights, local job reservations, and protection of its unique culture.