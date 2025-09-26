Ladakh protests: Sonam Wangchuk's arrest sparks outrage, LAB condemns

Arrest risks deepening distrust in region demanding more rights

Wangchuk's arrest has become a flashpoint for young people frustrated by the lack of political recognition and job opportunities in Ladakh.

LAB leaders say the government is unfairly calling their movement "anti-national" and are refusing to meet with officials until after the victims' funerals.

The crackdown risks deepening distrust in a region already demanding more rights, local job reservations, and protection of its unique culture.