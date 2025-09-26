Child marriage in India down 69% for girls and 72% for boys since 2019-21: Report

A fresh report from Just Rights for Children reveals child marriage in India has fallen—down 69% for girls and 72% for boys. This big shift is thanks to joint action by the government and NGOs, with legal steps like arrests making a real difference.

Awareness about the campaign The Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign reached nearly everyone surveyed (99%), boosting awareness about child marriage.

People are also more willing to speak up now—63% said they're very comfortable reporting cases, and another 33% feel somewhat comfortable.

Regional progress and challenges Assam led the way with an 84% drop in girl child marriages; Maharashtra and Bihar saw around a 70% decrease.

But even with these wins, some regions still face challenges getting rid of child marriage entirely.