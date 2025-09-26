India rejects Turkish President Erdogan's Kashmir remarks at UNGA India Sep 26, 2025

India has firmly rejected Turkish President Erdogan's recent comments about Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is strictly an issue between India and Pakistan, and outside opinions aren't welcome.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called Erdogan's remarks "objectionable" and said, "We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are internal to India."