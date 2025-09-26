India rejects Turkish President Erdogan's Kashmir remarks at UNGA
India has firmly rejected Turkish President Erdogan's recent comments about Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly.
The Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is strictly an issue between India and Pakistan, and outside opinions aren't welcome.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called Erdogan's remarks "objectionable" and said, "We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are internal to India."
Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses regional security, trade, energy ties
Jaiswal also pointed out that the real challenge in Jammu and Kashmir is Pakistan's ongoing support for cross-border terrorism—not international commentary.
Meanwhile, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York to talk about boosting trade, energy ties, and regional security between the two countries.