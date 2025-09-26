Next Article
Delhi's weekend weather: No rain, partly cloudy skies expected
Delhi's weekend forecast is looking pretty mellow—expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from a warm 25°C at night up to 35°C during the day.
No rain is expected, and Friday saw similar heat with humidity dropping as the day went on.
The southwest monsoon has officially checked out of Delhi a day earlier than expected, marking the end of rainy season for 2025.
Air quality isn't too bad either—the AQI sits at 120, which falls in the "moderate" range according to the Central Pollution Control Board.