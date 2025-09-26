Jharkhand: 6 killed in separate road accidents
Late Thursday night, September 25, 2025, and Friday afternoon, September 26, 2025, two separate road accidents in Jharkhand took six lives and left several injured.
Both crashes involved passenger vehicles colliding with heavy trucks—one near Baharagora and another by the Badkitand forest.
Details of the 2 accidents
In the early hours of Friday, a car heading from Kolkata to Jamshedpur crashed into a heavy vehicle near Baharagora, claiming three lives: Ganesh Roy (50) from Kolkata, and Kusumita Patnaik (55) with her daughter Monika (28) from Jamshedpur.
Later, a speeding truck hit a passenger vehicle on the Giridih-Dhanbad Main Road near Badkitand forest. This second accident killed Jagdish, Nandkishore, and Kamal Bhokta—all from Mankadiha village—and left six others injured.
Road safety isn't just about rules--it's about real lives
These back-to-back tragedies are a sobering reminder of how dangerous highways can be—even for everyday travelers.
For young people who are always on the move or planning trips with friends and family, it's worth remembering that road safety isn't just about rules—it's about real lives.