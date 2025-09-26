Jharkhand: 6 killed in separate road accidents

Details of the 2 accidents

In the early hours of Friday, a car heading from Kolkata to Jamshedpur crashed into a heavy vehicle near Baharagora, claiming three lives: Ganesh Roy (50) from Kolkata, and Kusumita Patnaik (55) with her daughter Monika (28) from Jamshedpur.

Later, a speeding truck hit a passenger vehicle on the Giridih-Dhanbad Main Road near Badkitand forest. This second accident killed Jagdish, Nandkishore, and Kamal Bhokta—all from Mankadiha village—and left six others injured.