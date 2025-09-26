Next Article
Maharashtra rolls out ₹15,000cr aid package for drought-hit farmers
India
Maharashtra is rolling out a huge ₹15,000 crore support package over the last three years for farmers hit hard by floods, droughts, and unpredictable weather.
This comes after 11 major natural disasters in the last three years, with funds targeted at relief for untimely rains in early 2024, massive floods, and a drought season.
Opposition demands transparency in relief distribution
Opposition leaders are pressing for transparency—Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Ambadas Danve has asked how much cash is actually reaching farmers' accounts.
Officials say about 90% of the promised aid has already been sent out, with only some recent relief packages still on the way.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra is also requesting extra help from the National Disaster Response Fund as crop losses keep piling up.