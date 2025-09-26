SC seeks response on plea for probe into Air India crash
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and India's aviation regulator (DGCA) to respond to a petition demanding a court-monitored investigation into the June 12, 2025 Air India crash that took 260 lives.
The petition, filed by advocate Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, questions the official report blaming an engine shutdown and points out that both pilots had a combined 19,000 hours of flying experience.
Mishra also raised eyebrows over how details leaked to the media before the official release by authorities.
Case linked with similar ongoing matter
The Supreme Court says any investigation must be transparent and quick but also respectful of victims' families and their privacy.
The case has now been linked with a similar ongoing matter, with instructions for the Attorney General and Solicitor General to be served with the petition.