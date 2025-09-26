SC seeks response on plea for probe into Air India crash India Sep 26, 2025

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and India's aviation regulator (DGCA) to respond to a petition demanding a court-monitored investigation into the June 12, 2025 Air India crash that took 260 lives.

The petition, filed by advocate Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, questions the official report blaming an engine shutdown and points out that both pilots had a combined 19,000 hours of flying experience.

Mishra also raised eyebrows over how details leaked to the media before the official release by authorities.