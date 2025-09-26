Jaishankar-Rubio meet: US tariffs on India's pharma, tech hit ties
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2025, to tackle growing trade tensions.
They talked about the US's 25% tariff on Indian goods—linked to India's energy deals with Russia—and new tariffs of up to 100% on branded and patented medicines, set to begin October 1.
The recent spike in H-1B visa fees for Indian professionals remains a major concern in bilateral relations.
Visa fees and tariffs
These issues hit close to home for young Indians eyeing tech jobs in the US or working in pharma.
The $100,000 H-1B visa fee makes it tougher for Indian talent to work stateside, while extra tariffs threaten India's $9.7 billion pharma exports.
Despite all this, both countries are still working toward a fair trade agreement—because smoother ties mean more opportunities on both sides.