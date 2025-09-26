Jaishankar-Rubio meet: US tariffs on India's pharma, tech hit ties India Sep 26, 2025

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2025, to tackle growing trade tensions.

They talked about the US's 25% tariff on Indian goods—linked to India's energy deals with Russia—and new tariffs of up to 100% on branded and patented medicines, set to begin October 1.

The recent spike in H-1B visa fees for Indian professionals remains a major concern in bilateral relations.