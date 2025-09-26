Next Article
PM Modi launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just rolled out the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar, aiming to help 75 lakh women kickstart their own ventures—whether it's farming, crafts, tailoring, or small businesses.
The government has transferred ₹7,500 crore in the first installment of the scheme.
Scheme aims to boost women entrepreneurship
One woman per household enrolled in the scheme gets an upfront ₹10,000 straight into her bank account (thanks to direct benefit transfer), with another payout coming up on October 3.
PM Modi highlighted that this time, money goes directly to those who need it—no middlemen or leaks.
This move fits into Bihar's bigger plan to make women more financially independent and encourage entrepreneurship.