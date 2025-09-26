India rebuffs NATO chief's Modi-Putin tariff talk claim

Rutte made his comment during a September 25, 2025 interview, tying US tariffs under Trump to India's ties with Russia during the Ukraine war. He implied that Modi and Putin had talked about these tariffs—something India firmly denies.

Rutte's background and leadership at NATO

Mark Rutte became NATO Secretary General in October 2024 after serving as Dutch Prime Minister for nearly 13 years.

Known for his blunt style, he often pushes allies on defense spending and isn't shy about criticizing Russia—sometimes stirring up diplomatic friction along the way.