India rebuffs NATO chief's Modi-Putin tariff talk claim
India has pushed back against NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's recent statement suggesting PM Modi discussed US tariffs with Russian President Putin.
The Ministry of External Affairs called Rutte's claim "factually incorrect and entirely baseless," and criticized NATO leaders for making "speculative or careless remarks."
Rutte's remarks during interview
Rutte made his comment during a September 25, 2025 interview, tying US tariffs under Trump to India's ties with Russia during the Ukraine war.
He implied that Modi and Putin had talked about these tariffs—something India firmly denies.
Rutte's background and leadership at NATO
Mark Rutte became NATO Secretary General in October 2024 after serving as Dutch Prime Minister for nearly 13 years.
Known for his blunt style, he often pushes allies on defense spending and isn't shy about criticizing Russia—sometimes stirring up diplomatic friction along the way.