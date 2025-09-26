Ladakh protests: Activist Wangchuk arrested, internet suspended

Details on the matter

Wangchuk—who'd ended a fortnight-long fast on Wednesday—was picked up by police and charged under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly inciting unrest through his speeches.

Authorities also canceled his NGO SECMOL's FCRA license over alleged funding issues.

In response to the violence, curfew and internet shutdowns were imposed in Leh.

While officials claim Wangchuk's words fueled the protests, he has denied any wrongdoing and condemned the violence.

Political leaders are now calling for a judicial inquiry as investigations continue into what caused the fatalities and damage.