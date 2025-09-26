Pakistan revives terror training near Afghan border post Sindoor strike
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is setting up a new terror training camp called Markaz Jihad-e-Aqsa in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Led by Nasr Javed—among the masterminds of the 2006 Hyderabad blasts—the camp sits just 47km from Afghanistan and has gone up quickly since Indian airstrikes destroyed similar facilities during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
LeT camp next to mosque for cover
The new LeT camp is right next to a mosque for cover and is designed to train fidayeen units with advanced tactics.
At the same time, groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed are also opening camps nearby, pointing to a bigger push by Pakistan's intelligence agencies to restart anti-India operations.
While Pakistan talks about fighting terrorism on the world stage, its backing of these groups raises real questions about its commitment to regional peace.