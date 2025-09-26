Pakistan revives terror training near Afghan border post Sindoor strike

LeT camp next to mosque for cover

The new LeT camp is right next to a mosque for cover and is designed to train fidayeen units with advanced tactics.

At the same time, groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed are also opening camps nearby, pointing to a bigger push by Pakistan's intelligence agencies to restart anti-India operations.

While Pakistan talks about fighting terrorism on the world stage, its backing of these groups raises real questions about its commitment to regional peace.