Delhi: 17 female students accuse director of sexual harassment
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who leads a private management institute in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, has been accused by more than 17 female students of sexual harassment—including sending explicit messages, making unwanted advances, and threatening to fail them in their exams.
Most victims come from less privileged backgrounds or armed forces families.
The case surfaced after a former student's letter and an Air Force officer's email highlighted repeated complaints.
Director currently missing
Police registered an FIR against Saraswati on August 25 under multiple sections for sexual harassment and intimidation; he's currently missing.
Three female staff members are also facing charges for pressuring students to stay silent.
The National Commission for Women has asked police to arrest Saraswati and ensure support for the victims.
Meanwhile, the institute's parent organization has distanced itself from him as investigations continue.