Telangana on alert for heavy rain on September 27
India
Heads up, Telangana! The weather department has put all 33 districts on alert for September 27.
Seventeen districts—including Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Warangal—are under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain at some spots.
The other 16 districts, like Hyderabad and Karimnagar, are under a yellow alert for heavy showers.
Rain, wind, and travel troubles expected
This isn't just regular rain—Hyderabad and nearby areas could see moderate to heavy downpours with gusty winds up to 50km/h over the next two days.
Some places already got over 100mm of rain on September 26, and isolated areas might get hit even harder.
Expect waterlogging, travel delays, and possible flooding in orange-alert zones through October 1—so it's a good idea to stay updated and plan ahead.