Telangana on alert for heavy rain on September 27

Rain, wind, and travel troubles expected

This isn't just regular rain—Hyderabad and nearby areas could see moderate to heavy downpours with gusty winds up to 50km/h over the next two days.

Some places already got over 100mm of rain on September 26, and isolated areas might get hit even harder.

Expect waterlogging, travel delays, and possible flooding in orange-alert zones through October 1—so it's a good idea to stay updated and plan ahead.