Godman accused of sexual harassment of 17 students goes absconding
Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman and ex-chairman of a private management institute in southwest Delhi, has been accused of sexually harassing 17 female students.
Allegations include sending inappropriate messages, pressuring students for late-night visits to his quarters, demanding extra money even after donations, and using intimidation.
He's currently absconding and was last traced near Agra.
Hidden cameras, name changes, intimidation tactics
Many of the alleged victims come from economically weaker families. Reports say Saraswati installed hidden cameras in the women's hostel and even forced one student to change her name.
The abuse came to light after an Indian Air Force officer forwarded complaints to authorities, leading to an FIR on August 4, 2025.
A virtual meeting revealed that such harassment was widespread at the institute.
Digital evidence seized; suspect avoids phones to dodge arrest
Saraswati allegedly filled key roles at the institute with loyalists—including unqualified associates—to suppress complaints.
The institute formally reported the issue after receiving complaints on August 1.
Police have seized digital devices and CCTV footage for investigation but haven't caught him yet; he keeps moving locations and avoids phones to dodge arrest.