Maharashtra: 5-year-old mauled to death by leopard
In a heartbreaking incident on Thursday, five-year-old Ansh Prakash Mandal lost his life after being attacked by a leopard in Sanjaynagar village, Gondia district, Maharashtra.
The attack happened early in the morning while Ansh was outside with his grandmother.
Villagers rushed to help and managed to scare the leopard away, but Ansh was badly injured and sadly did not survive despite being taken to the hospital.
Villagers demand leopard capture, support for Ansh's family
Shaken by the tragedy, villagers blocked a main road and damaged government vehicles, demanding authorities capture the leopard and support Ansh's family.
Many residents said this wasn't the first time leopards had been spotted or children targeted in their area, yet preventive steps were missing.
Senior forest officials reached the scene and pacified the crowd, after which the agitation was withdrawn.