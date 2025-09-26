Maharashtra: 5-year-old mauled to death by leopard India Sep 26, 2025

In a heartbreaking incident on Thursday, five-year-old Ansh Prakash Mandal lost his life after being attacked by a leopard in Sanjaynagar village, Gondia district, Maharashtra.

The attack happened early in the morning while Ansh was outside with his grandmother.

Villagers rushed to help and managed to scare the leopard away, but Ansh was badly injured and sadly did not survive despite being taken to the hospital.