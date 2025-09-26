27 Indians in Russia's army; lured by offers: MEA
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says 27 Indians are currently serving in the Russian army during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Officials are in touch with their families and have stressed there are "fraught with danger and risk to life."
The MEA is warning people not to accept recruitment offers from the Russian military, after reports of Indians being lured into joining and sent to the front lines.
98 were discharged earlier
Earlier this year, a total of 127 Indians had joined the Russian armed forces. Thanks to diplomatic efforts between India and Russia, 98 have been discharged.
The Russian Embassy stopped recruiting Indian citizens after talks between PM Modi and President Putin last July.
Now, both countries are working together to bring home those still deployed in Ukraine. The MEA is urging everyone not to fall for these risky offers.