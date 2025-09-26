27 Indians in Russia's army; lured by offers: MEA India Sep 26, 2025

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says 27 Indians are currently serving in the Russian army during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Officials are in touch with their families and have stressed there are "fraught with danger and risk to life."

The MEA is warning people not to accept recruitment offers from the Russian military, after reports of Indians being lured into joining and sent to the front lines.