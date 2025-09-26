Internet suspended in Leh after activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested 

Internet services have been suspended in Leh following the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday. Wangchuk was arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly inciting protesters who were demanding statehood for Ladakh . Four people were killed and over 90 were injured during the protest. The BJP office and Ladakh Hill Council Secretariat were also torched by the mob.

Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike demanding Sixth Schedule inclusion and statehood for Ladakh, but ended it on September 24 due to escalating violence. His arrest has drawn criticism from political leaders across India, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Abdullah called Wangchuk's arrest "very unfortunate" and blamed the Union government for not fulfilling its promises to Ladakh. Kejriwal likened the situation to historical tyrants, saying, "Today in our country, dictatorship is at its peak." Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir also criticized the Centre for "mishandling" the situation and demanded a judicial inquiry into the violence.