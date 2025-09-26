Next Article
Pune: 15-year-old boy dies in fire, gas cylinder explodes
India
A fire broke out Friday afternoon on the 12th floor of Marvel Ideal Society in Pune, leading to the tragic death of a 15-year-old boy and injuries to five others.
The chaos escalated when a gas cylinder exploded during the rescue, injuring two firefighters and three residents.
Fire was brought under control after an hour
Firefighters rushed in with five engines and a hydraulic ladder to tackle the blaze.
Two firefighters and three residents were hurt by the explosion but have been taken to hospital for treatment.
The fire was eventually brought under control, with cooling operations still underway to keep everyone safe.
This incident—and another recent fire in Mumbai—reminds us just how important strong fire safety measures are in our cities.